DLA civilians are very important to the success of DLA's mission. Watch this video to hear from a few civilians who volunteered to work overseas for DLA and how their deployment changed their lives. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 13:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506916
|VIRIN:
|140310-O-LU733-557
|Filename:
|DOD_104027625
|Length:
|00:11:04
|Location:
|VA, US
This work, Making a Difference, Changing Lives, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
