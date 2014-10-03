(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Making a Difference, Changing Lives

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2014

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency

    DLA civilians are very important to the success of DLA's mission. Watch this video to hear from a few civilians who volunteered to work overseas for DLA and how their deployment changed their lives. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil

    Volunteers
    DLA
    Civilians
    Deployment

