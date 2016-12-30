B-Roll from the 2016 Arizona Bowl between United States Air Force Academy and University of South Alabama. Video includes pre and post game activity, GoPro cockpit video of pregame flyover, game highlights, on field tributes.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 13:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506912
|VIRIN:
|170126-F-VX911-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104027603
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona Bowl B-Roll, by SSgt Samuel O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
