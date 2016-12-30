(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Arizona Bowl B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel O'Brien 

    355th Fighter Wing

    B-Roll from the 2016 Arizona Bowl between United States Air Force Academy and University of South Alabama. Video includes pre and post game activity, GoPro cockpit video of pregame flyover, game highlights, on field tributes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 13:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506912
    VIRIN: 170126-F-VX911-001
    Filename: DOD_104027603
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Bowl B-Roll, by SSgt Samuel O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Football
    College
    Academy
    Tucson
    Fighter
    A-10
    Warthog
    Flyover
    Davis-Monthan
    Aircraft
    Jet
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT