Coast Guard Medevacs Man From Cruise Ship

MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew members from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans medevac a 45-year-old man suffering from symptoms similar to a heart attack from the cruise ship Carnival Triumph approximately 11 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, January 25, 2017. The aircrew transported the man and a nurse to emergency medical services at Air Station New Orleans who took the man to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, Louisiana. - U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station New Orleans.