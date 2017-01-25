MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew members from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans medevac a 45-year-old man suffering from symptoms similar to a heart attack from the cruise ship Carnival Triumph approximately 11 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, January 25, 2017. The aircrew transported the man and a nurse to emergency medical services at Air Station New Orleans who took the man to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, Louisiana. - U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station New Orleans.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 12:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506903
|VIRIN:
|170126-G-AS553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104027576
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Medevacs Man From Cruise Ship, by PO3 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
