    Coast Guard Medevacs Man From Cruise Ship

    LA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8

    MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew members from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans medevac a 45-year-old man suffering from symptoms similar to a heart attack from the cruise ship Carnival Triumph approximately 11 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, January 25, 2017. The aircrew transported the man and a nurse to emergency medical services at Air Station New Orleans who took the man to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, Louisiana. - U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station New Orleans.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 12:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506903
    VIRIN: 170126-G-AS553-1001
    Filename: DOD_104027576
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Medevacs Man From Cruise Ship, by PO3 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    New Orleans

