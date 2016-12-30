(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arizona Bowl 2016

    UNITED STATES

    12.30.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kayla Palmer 

    355th Fighter Wing

    The Air Force Academy takes on the University of Southern Alabama in the 2016 Arizona Bowl.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 12:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506901
    VIRIN: 170126-F-PF681-002
    Filename: DOD_104027565
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Bowl 2016, by A1C Kayla Palmer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Football
    Tucson
    Davis-Monthan
    Air Force
    Arizona

