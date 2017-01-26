A highlight of video products uploaded to DVIDS.
LINK TO ALL VIDEOS FEATURED
https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/video/dvids-videos-of-the-day-012617
LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS
III MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE COMBAT CAMERA
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/III-MEFCC
MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT, PARRIS ISLAND
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MCRD-PI
325th FIGHTER WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/325FWPA
24th PRESS CAMP HEADQUARTERS
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/24PCH
633rd AIR BASE WING
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/633ABW
99th AIR BASE WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NAFB
TRAINING SUPPORT ACTIVITY EUROPE
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/TSAE
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 12:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506898
|Filename:
|DOD_104027559
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DVIDS Videos of the Day – Jan. 26th, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT