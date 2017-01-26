(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DVIDS Videos of the Day – Jan. 26th, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A highlight of video products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL VIDEOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/video/dvids-videos-of-the-day-012617

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    III MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE COMBAT CAMERA
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/III-MEFCC

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT, PARRIS ISLAND
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MCRD-PI

    325th FIGHTER WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/325FWPA

    24th PRESS CAMP HEADQUARTERS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/24PCH

    633rd AIR BASE WING
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/633ABW

    99th AIR BASE WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NAFB

    TRAINING SUPPORT ACTIVITY EUROPE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/TSAE

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 12:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506898
    Filename: DOD_104027559
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Videos of the Day – Jan. 26th, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    DVIDS
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Military
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Army
    42215204
    DVIDS Videos of the Day 012617
    Navy USMC

