    Army South Hosts SPP Conference

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    U.S. Army South

    Servicemembers from the National Guard participated in a State Partnership Program two-day conference, that was hosted by U.S. Army South. Adjutant Generals, Sergeants Major, and/or their respective representatives, gathered to discuss past accomplishments and future goals between their state and partner nation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 11:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506884
    VIRIN: 170119-A-XP858-001
    Filename: DOD_104027359
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Hometown: MORGAN CITY, LA, US
    Hometown: NORTH AUGUSTA, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army South Hosts SPP Conference, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Army South
    SOUTHCOM
    National Guard
    SPP

