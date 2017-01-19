Servicemembers from the National Guard participated in a State Partnership Program two-day conference, that was hosted by U.S. Army South. Adjutant Generals, Sergeants Major, and/or their respective representatives, gathered to discuss past accomplishments and future goals between their state and partner nation.
01.19.2017
01.26.2017 11:25
Package
506884
170119-A-XP858-001
DOD_104027359
00:01:05
FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
MORGAN CITY, LA, US
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC, US
This work, Army South Hosts SPP Conference, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
