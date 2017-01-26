Call for fire! Task Force Southwest Marines hone mortar skills (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Approximately 30 Marines with Task Force Southwest fire the M224 60mm mortar and M121 A1 120mm mortar at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 19, 24 and 25, 2017. The Marines practiced firing, cleaning and immediate action techniques in preparation for an upcoming deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Task Force Southwest is comprised of about 300 Marines, whose role will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police as part of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission.