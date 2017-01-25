(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Goodfellow AFB Commemorates African American History Month

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Video by Gary Jenkins 

    17th Training Wing

    Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas commemorates the dedication and contributions African-Americans made to our nation during African-American History Month.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 10:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 506863
    VIRIN: 170125-F-RE967-001
    Filename: DOD_104027206
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow AFB Commemorates African American History Month, by Gary Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TX
    African-American History Month at GAFB

