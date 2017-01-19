(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1,000 Prescriptions a Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AR, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Jael Laborn 

    19th Airlift Wing

    While service members, retirees and dependents listen for their number to be called, tucked away behind shelves of bottles and prescriptions, dedicated 19th MDG pharmacy technicians diligently work to fill their requests at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506857
    VIRIN: 170119-F-SC126-491
    Filename: DOD_104027140
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: AR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1,000 Prescriptions a Day, by SrA Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    LittleRock
    TotalForce
    AMC_unrivaled
    19 MDG
    RapidGlobalMobility
    CombatAirlift

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT