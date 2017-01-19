While service members, retirees and dependents listen for their number to be called, tucked away behind shelves of bottles and prescriptions, dedicated 19th MDG pharmacy technicians diligently work to fill their requests at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 09:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506857
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-SC126-491
|Filename:
|DOD_104027140
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1,000 Prescriptions a Day, by SrA Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
