    Soldiers Promo - 15 Seconds

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jose Ibarra, Peter Ising, Lance Milsted, Sgt. Nathaniel Duane Phillips, Tyler Prince, Sgt. Audrey Santana and Sgt. Jose Torres Jr.

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    Soldiers a new flagship show produced by Soldiers Broadcasting part of the Army Media team at DMA. This promo highlights some of the first season shows we have produced that tell the human side of who our Soldiers are. Season one looks at a team who trains and competes in the Sullivan Cup, National Guard Soldiers protecting our citizens as part of Empire Shield in New York City, opportunities and programs for transitioning Soldiers and we follow a team of Soldiers competing in the Best Medic competition. The series is scheduled to premiere January 31 on DefenseTV (app available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 09:20
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 506855
    VIRIN: 170126-A-BM744-222
    Filename: DOD_104027138
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Promo - 15 Seconds, by SSG Jose Ibarra, Peter Ising, Lance Milsted, SGT Nathaniel Duane Phillips, Tyler Prince, SGT Audrey Santana and SGT Jose Torres Jr., identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Tanks
    Empire Shield
    Soldiers
    Medics
    US Army
    Army Medic

