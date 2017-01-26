Soldiers Promo - 15 Seconds

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers a new flagship show produced by Soldiers Broadcasting part of the Army Media team at DMA. This promo highlights some of the first season shows we have produced that tell the human side of who our Soldiers are. Season one looks at a team who trains and competes in the Sullivan Cup, National Guard Soldiers protecting our citizens as part of Empire Shield in New York City, opportunities and programs for transitioning Soldiers and we follow a team of Soldiers competing in the Best Medic competition. The series is scheduled to premiere January 31 on DefenseTV (app available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast)