Soldiers a new flagship show produced by Soldiers Broadcasting part of the Army Media team at DMA. This promo highlights some of the first season shows we have produced that tell the human side of who our Soldiers are. Season one looks at a team who trains and competes in the Sullivan Cup, National Guard Soldiers protecting our citizens as part of Empire Shield in New York City, opportunities and programs for transitioning Soldiers and we follow a team of Soldiers competing in the Best Medic competition.
This work, SOLDIERS Trailer, by Peter Ising, Lance Milsted, Tyler Prince and SGT Audrey Santana, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
