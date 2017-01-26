(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Call for fire! Task Force Southwest Marines hone mortar skills

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Video by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Approximately 30 Marines with Task Force Southwest fire the M224 60mm mortar and M121 A1 120mm mortar at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 19, 24 and 25, 2017. The Marines practiced firing, cleaning and immediate action techniques in preparation for an upcoming deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Task Force Southwest is comprised of about 300 Marines, whose role will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police as part of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Call for fire! Task Force Southwest Marines hone mortar skills, by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    pre-deployment training
    Afghanistan
    Helmand Province
    live-fire range
    M224 60mm mortar
    Task Force Southwest
    TFSW
    M121 A1 120mm mortar

