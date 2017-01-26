Approximately 30 Marines with Task Force Southwest fire the M224 60mm mortar and M121 A1 120mm mortar at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 19, 24 and 25, 2017. The Marines practiced firing, cleaning and immediate action techniques in preparation for an upcoming deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Task Force Southwest is comprised of about 300 Marines, whose role will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police as part of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 08:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506850
|VIRIN:
|170119-M-TR086-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104027124
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Call for fire! Task Force Southwest Marines hone mortar skills, by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT