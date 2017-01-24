U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a weapons qualification range training with M240B machine gun during exercise Lipizzaner III in Bac, Slovenia, on Jan. 24, 2017. Lipizzaner is a combined squad-level training exercise in preparation for platoon evaluation, and to validate battalion-level deployment procedures.(Video by Massimo Bovo Visual Information Specialist /released
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 07:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506844
|VIRIN:
|170124-A-DZ412-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104027094
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|POSTOJNA, SI
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LIPIZZANER III, by Massimo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT