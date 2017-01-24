(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LIPIZZANER III

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POSTOJNA, SLOVENIA

    01.24.2017

    Video by Massimo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a weapons qualification range training with M240B machine gun during exercise Lipizzaner III in Bac, Slovenia, on Jan. 24, 2017. Lipizzaner is a combined squad-level training exercise in preparation for platoon evaluation, and to validate battalion-level deployment procedures.(Video by Massimo Bovo Visual Information Specialist /released

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 07:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506844
    VIRIN: 170124-A-DZ412-002
    Filename: DOD_104027094
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: POSTOJNA, SI 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LIPIZZANER III, by Massimo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    TSC
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Bac
    U.S. Army
    1st Battalion
    U.S.A.
    Army
    503rd Infantry Regiment
    Slovenia
    U.S. paratroopers
    Photolab Vicenza
    Antonio Bedin
    Juliet Drop Zone
    TSC Italy
    Massimo Bovo
    Night Airborne Operation
    the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    Lipizzaner III

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT