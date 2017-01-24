(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Tiger CERP Project Brings Supplies to Parwan Residents

    AFGHANISTAN

    01.24.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Eliodoro Molina 

    U.S. Forces Afghanistan

    Task Force Tiger, which includes American and Czech soldiers, along with four separate Afghan National Army Kandaks support Parwan residents with essential items for the winter months. The supply drop is part of the commander's emergency response program.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 09:41
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Tiger CERP Project Brings Supplies to Parwan Residents, by SFC Eliodoro Molina, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

