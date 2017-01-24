Task Force Tiger, which includes American and Czech soldiers, along with four separate Afghan National Army Kandaks support Parwan residents with essential items for the winter months. The supply drop is part of the commander's emergency response program.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 09:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506841
|VIRIN:
|170126-A-UZ536-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104027076
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|AF
|Hometown:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Hometown:
|BELTON, TX, US
|Hometown:
|KILLEEN, TX, US
|Hometown:
|WACO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Tiger CERP Project Brings Supplies to Parwan Residents, by SFC Eliodoro Molina, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT