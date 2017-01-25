(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines prepare for 2017 Marine Corps Trials

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Video by Sanders Hall 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune

    Sarah Gillam explains how the Marines with the Wounded Warrior Battalion-East team are preparing for the swimming events at the 2017 Marine Corps Trials during the Mini Trials held on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 24-26, 2017. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through active sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering service members and veterans. Gillam is a water sports specialist with WWBn-E.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 06:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506839
    VIRIN: 170125-M-OR406-001
    Filename: DOD_104027044
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines prepare for 2017 Marine Corps Trials, by Sanders Hall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

