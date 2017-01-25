Marines prepare for 2017 Marine Corps Trials

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sarah Gillam explains how the Marines with the Wounded Warrior Battalion-East team are preparing for the swimming events at the 2017 Marine Corps Trials during the Mini Trials held on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 24-26, 2017. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through active sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering service members and veterans. Gillam is a water sports specialist with WWBn-E.