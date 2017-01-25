Sarah Gillam explains how the Marines with the Wounded Warrior Battalion-East team are preparing for the swimming events at the 2017 Marine Corps Trials during the Mini Trials held on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 24-26, 2017. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through active sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering service members and veterans. Gillam is a water sports specialist with WWBn-E.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 06:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506839
|VIRIN:
|170125-M-OR406-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104027044
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines prepare for 2017 Marine Corps Trials, by Sanders Hall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
