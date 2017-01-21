(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SPMAGTF GCE TRAP Drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    01.21.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jessika Braden, Cpl. Luke Hoogendam, Staff Sgt. David Proffitt and 1st Lt. Monica Witt

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa Ground Combat Element conduct Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel training at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 21, 2017. During the exercise air, ground, and logistics elements conducted integrated planning and execution of the Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel operations, a primary mission of the SPMAGTF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. David L. Proffitt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 05:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506836
    VIRIN: 170121-M-ZV304-1004
    Filename: DOD_104027041
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF GCE TRAP Drill, by Sgt Jessika Braden, Cpl Luke Hoogendam, SSgt David Proffitt and 1LT Monica Witt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    TRAP
    Night Vision
    1/2
    MV-22 Osprey
    USAFRICOM
    Mission Readiness
    Spain
    Marines
    VMM-266
    2d Marine Regiment
    NAS Rota
    2DMARDIV
    MFEA
    SPMAGTF-CR-AF
    2DMARDIVCC
    USMC COMCAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT