U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa Ground Combat Element conduct Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel training at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 21, 2017. During the exercise air, ground, and logistics elements conducted integrated planning and execution of the Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel operations, a primary mission of the SPMAGTF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. David L. Proffitt)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 05:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506836
|VIRIN:
|170121-M-ZV304-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_104027041
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPMAGTF GCE TRAP Drill, by Sgt Jessika Braden, Cpl Luke Hoogendam, SSgt David Proffitt and 1LT Monica Witt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
