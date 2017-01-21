SPMAGTF GCE TRAP Drill

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa Ground Combat Element conduct Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel training at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 21, 2017. During the exercise air, ground, and logistics elements conducted integrated planning and execution of the Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel operations, a primary mission of the SPMAGTF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. David L. Proffitt)