(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PACOM_BCAT_J_USA_SSANG YONG ARTILLERY

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2016

    Video by Sgt. Mark Brejcha 

    AFN Daegu

    News Package for KLW Award competition. Please do not cut front end slate.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2016
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 03:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506831
    VIRIN: 160316-A-RY947-308
    Filename: DOD_104027006
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACOM_BCAT_J_USA_SSANG YONG ARTILLERY, by SGT Mark Brejcha, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    KLW Awards 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT