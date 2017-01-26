Pacific Newsbreak for January 26th 2017

"Something needed to be done, so I did what I needed to do."
Meet the Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka sailors and III MEF Marines whose quick reaction on New Year's Eve off-duty saved the lives of two local Japanese boys, as they were thanked by the Mayor of Yokosuka city.
