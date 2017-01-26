(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Newsbreak for January 26th 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.26.2017

    Courtesy Video

    American Forces Network Pacific

    "Something needed to be done, so I did what I needed to do."

    Meet the Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka sailors and III MEF Marines whose quick reaction on New Year's Eve off-duty saved the lives of two local Japanese boys, as they were thanked by the Mayor of Yokosuka city.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 02:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 506825
    VIRIN: 170126-F-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_104026544
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for January 26th 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    okinawa
    tokyo
    heroes
    marines
    pacific newsbreak
    yokosuka mayor

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT