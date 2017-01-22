(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Corporals Course

    DJIBOUTI

    01.22.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Gallagher 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Marines, Soldiers, Airmen and Seamen Joined Forces on Camp Lemonnier. Through teamwork and dedication the E-3's through E-5's pushed through the 2017 Joint Corporal's Course to build their leadership skills and enhance their knowledge.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2017
    This work, Joint Corporals Course, by TSgt Timothy Gallagher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Corporals Course
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army
    CJTF-HOA

