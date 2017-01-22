Marines, Soldiers, Airmen and Seamen Joined Forces on Camp Lemonnier. Through teamwork and dedication the E-3's through E-5's pushed through the 2017 Joint Corporal's Course to build their leadership skills and enhance their knowledge.
This work, Joint Corporals Course, by TSgt Timothy Gallagher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
