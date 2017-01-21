(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Life in Okinawa: Cpl. Takoune Norasingh

    OKUMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.21.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Amaia Unanue 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    Cpl. Takoune H. Norasingh, a broadcaster stationed on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, believes it's important for military service members stationed overseas to take the opportunity to explore their surroundings. Norasingh, an Anaheim, Ca., native, visits Okuma, Okinawa at least once a month to surround himself in the nature and culture of the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Amaia Unanue)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 00:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506819
    VIRIN: 160126-M-GE751-004
    Filename: DOD_104026349
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: OKUMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: ANAHEIM, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life in Okinawa: Cpl. Takoune Norasingh, by LCpl Amaia Unanue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    photography
    Japan
    Okinawa
    culture
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    hiking
    adventure
    Marines
    nature
    Okuma

