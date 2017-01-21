Life in Okinawa: Cpl. Takoune Norasingh

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cpl. Takoune H. Norasingh, a broadcaster stationed on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, believes it's important for military service members stationed overseas to take the opportunity to explore their surroundings. Norasingh, an Anaheim, Ca., native, visits Okuma, Okinawa at least once a month to surround himself in the nature and culture of the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Amaia Unanue)