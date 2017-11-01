Being ready for any type of operation is what the military prides itself on. Army Sergeant Alon Humphrey takes us to a location where military personnel process mobilized civilians and prepare them for war. Once Processed through the reservists will activate 39 new units across the peninsula.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 22:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506817
|Filename:
|DOD_104026299
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MOBEX, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
