    MOBEX

    Advanced Embed Example

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    01.11.2017

    Courtesy Video

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Being ready for any type of operation is what the military prides itself on. Army Sergeant Alon Humphrey takes us to a location where military personnel process mobilized civilians and prepare them for war. Once Processed through the reservists will activate 39 new units across the peninsula.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 22:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506817
    Filename: DOD_104026299
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: DAEGU, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOBEX, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    processing
    reservists
    MOBEX
    Alon Humphrey

