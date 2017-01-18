(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    United States Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition

    JAPAN

    01.18.2017

    Video by Cpl. Daniel Jean-Paul 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Check out this video on the new USMC Marksmanship Competition format and see if you have what it takes to be the Marine Corps' top shot.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 02:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 506815
    VIRIN: 170117-M-JH671-001
    Filename: DOD_104026288
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, by Cpl Daniel Jean-Paul, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    rifle
    pistol
    Marksmanship Competition

