Check out this video on the new USMC Marksmanship Competition format and see if you have what it takes to be the Marine Corps' top shot.
01.18.2017
01.26.2017
|PSA
|506815
170117-M-JH671-001
|DOD_104026288
00:01:07
JP
|2
|0
|0
|0
This work, United States Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, by Cpl Daniel Jean-Paul, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
