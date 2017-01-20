With PFT season in full swing and everyone shooting for that perfect 300, check out this video on the new PFT standards and find out what it takes to MAXIMIZE your PFT.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 23:25
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|506813
|VIRIN:
|170120-M-JH671-051
|Filename:
|DOD_104026250
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New PFT Standards, by Cpl Daniel Jean-Paul, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT