video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/506813" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

With PFT season in full swing and everyone shooting for that perfect 300, check out this video on the new PFT standards and find out what it takes to MAXIMIZE your PFT.