The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance center provides free federal and state income tax assistance and preparation.
This work, VITA Free Tax Preparation, by LCpl Emmanuel Necoechea, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
