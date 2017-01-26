A military child’s life is full of change and can take an emotional and physical toll on them. Petty Officer Lorelei Vander Griend meets us at Yokota Air Base’s School Age Care where kids are learning the importance of a calm mind through yoga.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 20:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506807
|VIRIN:
|170126-N-MU440-449
|Filename:
|DOD_104026199
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|FUSSA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kids Love Yoga Program, by PO3 Lorelei Vandergriend, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT