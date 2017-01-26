(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kids Love Yoga Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FUSSA, JAPAN

    01.26.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lorelei Vandergriend 

    American Forces Network Tokyo

    A military child’s life is full of change and can take an emotional and physical toll on them. Petty Officer Lorelei Vander Griend meets us at Yokota Air Base’s School Age Care where kids are learning the importance of a calm mind through yoga.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 20:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506807
    VIRIN: 170126-N-MU440-449
    Filename: DOD_104026199
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FUSSA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kids Love Yoga Program, by PO3 Lorelei Vandergriend, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    kids
    yoga
    yokota air base
    children

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT