Kids Love Yoga Program

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/506807" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A military child’s life is full of change and can take an emotional and physical toll on them. Petty Officer Lorelei Vander Griend meets us at Yokota Air Base’s School Age Care where kids are learning the importance of a calm mind through yoga.