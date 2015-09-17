It’s time to become the Air Force we need to be, not the Air Force we used to be. This video provides a great perspective on how the Profession of Arms Center of Excellence (PACE) can help the Air Force develop better people, better Airmen, better leaders.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2015
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 19:14
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|506799
|VIRIN:
|151005-F-QO649-441
|Filename:
|DOD_104026062
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PACE Mission, by Charles Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
