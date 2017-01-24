(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Family Advocacy Helps Families Communicate!

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Video by Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention month. To celebrate the Joint Base San Antonio Randolph Family Advocacy office will host a Parent and Teen Workshop so families can improve their communication skills!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 16:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506792
    VIRIN: 170124-D-QH368-001
    Filename: DOD_104026037
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Advocacy Helps Families Communicate!, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Family Advocacy
    Joint Base San Antonio
    502d ABW
    502d Air Base Wing
    Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention
    #realfamilesrealtalk
    Randolph AFB Chapel

