(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-35A Arrives for Red Flag 17-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Julian Kemper 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Several F-35A Lightning II aircraft arrived at Nellis AFB from Hill AFB's 388th Fighter Wing ahead of Red Flag 17-1. This is the first time the F-35A will participate in a Red Flag alongside allied partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506791
    VIRIN: 170120-F-CN170-505
    Filename: DOD_104025829
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Arrives for Red Flag 17-1, by A1C Julian Kemper, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Las Vegas
    Hill AFB
    Red Flag
    Nellis AFB
    F-35
    F-35A Lightning II
    F35RedFlag

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT