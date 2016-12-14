BRoll of 49th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technicians performing scheduled maintenance on a MQ-1B Predator. Maintenance performed includes applying a smoothing compound to the wing, sanding the compound to match the contour of the wing, analyzing the readings on a hot bonder, performing a vacuum seal repair, and performing a composite repair. The MQ-1B Predator being repaired will be displayed in Holloman's
Heritage Park once the aircraft is retired later in 2017.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 16:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506783
|VIRIN:
|161214-F-DB997-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104025767
|Length:
|00:06:40
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aircraft Structural Maintenance, by SrA BreeAnn Sachs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
