BRoll of 49th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technicians performing scheduled maintenance on a MQ-1B Predator. Maintenance performed includes applying a smoothing compound to the wing, sanding the compound to match the contour of the wing, analyzing the readings on a hot bonder, performing a vacuum seal repair, and performing a composite repair. The MQ-1B Predator being repaired will be displayed in Holloman's

Heritage Park once the aircraft is retired later in 2017.