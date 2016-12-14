(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aircraft Structural Maintenance

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2016

    Video by Senior Airman BreeAnn Sachs 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    BRoll of 49th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technicians performing scheduled maintenance on a MQ-1B Predator. Maintenance performed includes applying a smoothing compound to the wing, sanding the compound to match the contour of the wing, analyzing the readings on a hot bonder, performing a vacuum seal repair, and performing a composite repair. The MQ-1B Predator being repaired will be displayed in Holloman's
    Heritage Park once the aircraft is retired later in 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Structural Maintenance, by SrA BreeAnn Sachs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

