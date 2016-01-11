(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Heavy Duty Forklift Challenge

    PA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2016

    Video by William J. Miller 

    Defense Logistics Agency

    The Defense Logistics Agency is leading the way in heavy duty equipment battery power support. Lithium-Ion Batteries are being tested up against the old Lead-Acid battery systems. Will they meet the rigorous requirements and demands? For more information and results visit: www.dla.mil/Distribution/Lithium-Ion-Battery-Project.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2016
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 14:14
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Heavy Duty Forklift Challenge, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Forklift
    Batteries
    warehouse
    DLA
    Lithium-Ion Batteries

