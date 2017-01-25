OAR-POLAND-Outbound Train-TV News

This is first push of 3ABCT units out from Poland to onward locations IOT provide a persistent presence. The brigade's other combined-arms battalions will follow suit in the next two to three weeks. This movement to Germany is a prime example of US Army's ability to move freely through central and eastern Europe, from one NATO country to another.
