OAR-POLAND-Outbound Train-TV News

This is first push of 3ABCT units out from Poland to onward locations IOT provide a persistent presence. The brigade's other combined-arms battalions will follow suit in the next two to three weeks. This movement to Germany is a prime example of US Army's ability to move freely through central and eastern Europe, from one NATO country to another.