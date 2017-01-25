(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OAR-POLAND-Outbound Train-TV News

    POLAND

    01.25.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thanh Pham 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    This is first push of 3ABCT units out from Poland to onward locations IOT provide a persistent presence. The brigade's other combined-arms battalions will follow suit in the next two to three weeks. This movement to Germany is a prime example of US Army's ability to move freely through central and eastern Europe, from one NATO country to another.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 15:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506770
    VIRIN: 170125-A-AQ583-906
    Filename: DOD_104025586
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OAR-POLAND-Outbound Train-TV News, by SSG Thanh Pham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    4ID
    logistics
    moving
    Abrams
    Poland
    Tankers
    cargo
    USAREUR
    M1
    railhead
    3rd ABCT
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe
    forward deploy

