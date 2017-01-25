(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Update: Headlines for January 25, 2017

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    All Hands Update

    Navy's Career Intermission Program Balances Service and Flexibility, New Financial Literacy App Preps Sailors for Blended Retirement Choices, 2017 Fleet Week New York Dates

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 12:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 506751
    VIRIN: 170125-N-WO545-001
    Filename: DOD_104025501
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FT. MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for January 25, 2017, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NPC
    Navy
    Sailor
    Naval Personnel Command
    All Hands Update
    CIP
    Career Intermission Program
    Navy Financial Literacy APP

