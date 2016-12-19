Recruits of Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, displayed teamwork during their initial drill evaluation Dec. 19, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. Drillmasters evaluated each platoon and its drill instructor on their ability to perform close-order drill movements. Close-order drill helps instill discipline and unit cohesion in recruits. Golf Company is scheduled to graduate Feb. 10, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 16:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506741
|VIRIN:
|161219-M-ZW564-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104025458
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Golf Company – Initial Drill – Dec. 19, 2016, by LCpl Carlin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
