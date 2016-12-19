Golf Company – Initial Drill – Dec. 19, 2016

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/506741" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Recruits of Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, displayed teamwork during their initial drill evaluation Dec. 19, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. Drillmasters evaluated each platoon and its drill instructor on their ability to perform close-order drill movements. Close-order drill helps instill discipline and unit cohesion in recruits. Golf Company is scheduled to graduate Feb. 10, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)