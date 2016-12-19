(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Golf Company – Initial Drill – Dec. 19, 2016

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Recruits of Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, displayed teamwork during their initial drill evaluation Dec. 19, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. Drillmasters evaluated each platoon and its drill instructor on their ability to perform close-order drill movements. Close-order drill helps instill discipline and unit cohesion in recruits. Golf Company is scheduled to graduate Feb. 10, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2016
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 16:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506741
    VIRIN: 161219-M-ZW564-002
    Filename: DOD_104025458
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company – Initial Drill – Dec. 19, 2016, by LCpl Carlin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    drill
    USMC
    boot camp
    recruit
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    DI
    recruiter
    basic training
    graduation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    drill instructor
    recruit training
    Parris
    Recruit Depot
    PI
    MCRD PI
    Eastern
    ERR
    grad
    PISC
    Recruit Region

