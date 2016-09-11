Logistics On Location: DLA Energy Pacific and NAVSUP RIMPAC 2016

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DLA Energy Pacific and the Naval Supply Systems Command joined forces to support their fleet customers during RIMPAC 2016. The ultimate goal being to get the ships serviced and back to the fight. For more information about DLA Energy visit http://www.dla.mil/Energy.aspx