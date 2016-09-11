(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Logistics On Location: DLA Energy Pacific and NAVSUP RIMPAC 2016

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2016

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency

    DLA Energy Pacific and the Naval Supply Systems Command joined forces to support their fleet customers during RIMPAC 2016. The ultimate goal being to get the ships serviced and back to the fight. For more information about DLA Energy visit http://www.dla.mil/Energy.aspx

    Date Taken: 11.09.2016
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 11:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506740
    VIRIN: 161109-O-LU733-631
    Filename: DOD_104025445
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics On Location: DLA Energy Pacific and NAVSUP RIMPAC 2016, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Ships
    DLA
    DLA Energy
    Naval Supply System Command
    RIMPAC 2016

