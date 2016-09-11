DLA Energy Pacific and the Naval Supply Systems Command joined forces to support their fleet customers during RIMPAC 2016. The ultimate goal being to get the ships serviced and back to the fight. For more information about DLA Energy visit http://www.dla.mil/Energy.aspx
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 11:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506740
|VIRIN:
|161109-O-LU733-631
|Filename:
|DOD_104025445
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Logistics On Location: DLA Energy Pacific and NAVSUP RIMPAC 2016, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
