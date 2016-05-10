DLA supports all American warfighters including man's best friend. Watch this video to see how DLA is supporting the K-9 unit at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. For more information on DLA and how we can support you, visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 11:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506737
|VIRIN:
|161005-O-LU733-148
|Filename:
|DOD_104025433
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Logistics On Location: Keeping Military Working Dogs Mission Ready, HI, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
