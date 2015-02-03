(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PACE Mission Brief

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2015

    Video by Charles Wyatt 

    Airman

    It’s time to become the Air Force we need to be, not the Air Force we used to be. This video provides a great perspective on how the Profession of Arms Center of excellence can help the Air Force develop better people, better airmen, better leaders.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2015
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 10:04
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACE Mission Brief, by Charles Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

