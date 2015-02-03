It’s time to become the Air Force we need to be, not the Air Force we used to be. This video provides a great perspective on how the Profession of Arms Center of excellence can help the Air Force develop better people, better airmen, better leaders.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2015
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 10:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506731
|VIRIN:
|150302-F-QO649-170
|Filename:
|DOD_104025376
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PACE Mission Brief, by Charles Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT