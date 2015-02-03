PACE Mission Brief

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It’s time to become the Air Force we need to be, not the Air Force we used to be. This video provides a great perspective on how the Profession of Arms Center of excellence can help the Air Force develop better people, better airmen, better leaders.