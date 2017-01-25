(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers Ep. 1: Seeding Excellence Part 2

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jose Ibarra, Peter Ising, Peter Ising, Lance Milsted and Tyler Prince

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    The Soldiers crew follows a 3rd Infantry Division tank crew as they compete in the Sullivan Cup at Fort Benning, Georgia. Produced by Soldiers Broadcasting, Defense Media Activity.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 09:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506713
    VIRIN: 170125-A-BM744-320
    Filename: DOD_104025253
    Length: 00:15:44
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Ep. 1: Seeding Excellence Part 2, by SSG Jose Ibarra, Peter Ising, Peter Ising, Lance Milsted and Tyler Prince, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

