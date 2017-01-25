The Soldiers crew follows a 3rd Infantry Division tank crew as they compete in the Sullivan Cup at Fort Benning, Georgia. Produced by Soldiers Broadcasting, Defense Media Activity.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 09:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506713
|VIRIN:
|170125-A-BM744-320
|Filename:
|DOD_104025253
|Length:
|00:15:44
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers Ep. 1: Seeding Excellence Part 2, by SSG Jose Ibarra, Peter Ising, Peter Ising, Lance Milsted and Tyler Prince, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
