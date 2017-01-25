The Soldiers crew goes down to Fort Stewart, Georgia, to see two 3rd Infantry Division tank crews compete for a chance to go the Army's premiere tank crew competition, The Sullivan Cup. Produced by Soldiers Broadcasting, Defense Media Activity.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 09:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506711
|VIRIN:
|170125-A-BM744-131
|Filename:
|DOD_104025227
|Length:
|00:12:19
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers Ep. 1: Seeding Excellence Part 1, by SSG Jose Ibarra, Peter Ising, Peter Ising, Lance Milsted and Tyler Prince, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT