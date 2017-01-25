(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers Ep. 1: Seeding Excellence Part 1

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jose Ibarra, Peter Ising, Peter Ising, Lance Milsted and Tyler Prince

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    The Soldiers crew goes down to Fort Stewart, Georgia, to see two 3rd Infantry Division tank crews compete for a chance to go the Army's premiere tank crew competition, The Sullivan Cup. Produced by Soldiers Broadcasting, Defense Media Activity.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 09:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506711
    VIRIN: 170125-A-BM744-131
    Filename: DOD_104025227
    Length: 00:12:19
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Ep. 1: Seeding Excellence Part 1, by SSG Jose Ibarra, Peter Ising, Peter Ising, Lance Milsted and Tyler Prince, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    soldier
    fire
    georgia
    tanks
    shoot
    troops
    explosions
    shooting
    aim
    fort stewart
    3rd infantry division
    fort benning
    tankers
    veterans
    soldiers
    infantry
    3rd ID
    us army
    driving
    army
    boom
    firepower

