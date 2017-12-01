(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Global Counterterrorism Workshop Builds the Team, Explores Increasing Role of Women

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    01.12.2017

    Video by James Brooks 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    The role of women in countering terrorism and violent extremism was the focus of an alumni community of interest at the Marshall Center, Jan. 10-12.

    The focus of this workshop was to bring together and engage a select group from 1,500 alumni of the Marshall Center’s premier Program on Terrorism and Security Studies and discuss counter terrorism best practices.

    This news story contains interviews with the workshop director and deputy director and a participant from Sierre Leone.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 06:52
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Counterterrorism Workshop Builds the Team, Explores Increasing Role of Women, by James Brooks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    equality
    gender
    terrorism
    capacity building
    women

