Global Counterterrorism Workshop Builds the Team, Explores Increasing Role of Women

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/506700" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The role of women in countering terrorism and violent extremism was the focus of an alumni community of interest at the Marshall Center, Jan. 10-12.



The focus of this workshop was to bring together and engage a select group from 1,500 alumni of the Marshall Center’s premier Program on Terrorism and Security Studies and discuss counter terrorism best practices.



This news story contains interviews with the workshop director and deputy director and a participant from Sierre Leone.