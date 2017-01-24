(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd Cavalry Regiment - mortar live fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.24.2017

    Video by Christoph Koppers 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct mortar live fire exercises at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 24, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 05:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506694
    VIRIN: 170124-A-XV631-034
    Filename: DOD_104025084
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment - mortar live fire, by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Grafenwoehr
    2nd Cavalry Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT