U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct mortar live fire exercises at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 24, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 05:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506694
|VIRIN:
|170124-A-XV631-034
|Filename:
|DOD_104025084
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment - mortar live fire, by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT