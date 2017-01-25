#SkySoldiers assigned to Able Company of 2D Battalion (Airborne) 503D Infantry "The Rock" and Lithuanian soldiers assigned to the Iron Wolf Mechanized Infantry Brigade, conduct a live fire drill engaging 100-meter targets in Lithuania. This drill was part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 07:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506688
|VIRIN:
|170125-A-JD133-598
|Filename:
|DOD_104025024
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|LT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, American/Lithuanian Live Fire Drill, by SPC Taylor Hoganson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
