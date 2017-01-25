(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    American/Lithuanian Live Fire Drill

    LITHUANIA

    01.25.2017

    Video by Spc. Taylor Hoganson 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    #SkySoldiers assigned to Able Company of 2D Battalion (Airborne) 503D Infantry "The Rock" and Lithuanian soldiers assigned to the Iron Wolf Mechanized Infantry Brigade, conduct a live fire drill engaging 100-meter targets in Lithuania. This drill was part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 07:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506688
    VIRIN: 170125-A-JD133-598
    Filename: DOD_104025024
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: LT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American/Lithuanian Live Fire Drill, by SPC Taylor Hoganson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Army Europe
    U.S. Army

