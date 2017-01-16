(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors and Marines Awarded By Yokosuka Mayor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.16.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez 

    AFN Yokosuka

    Sailors and Marines received recognition from Mayor Yuto Yoshida for saving two young boys while off duty in Yokosuka, Japan. Petty Officer Anthony Martinez has more.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 04:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506684
    VIRIN: 170116-N-RB546-001
    Filename: DOD_104024984
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors and Marines Awarded By Yokosuka Mayor, by PO1 Anthony R. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Accident
    Mayor
    Yokosuka Naval Base
    Yokosuka
    Anthony R. Martinez
    Car Crash
    Yuto Yoshida
    PO1 Anthony Martinez
    Parking Garage
    Yokosuka Mayor

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT