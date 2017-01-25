(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Okinawa Marines Homestay in Tokyo - Social Media Video

    JAPAN

    01.25.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mariko Frazee 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    5 Marines stationed in Camp Lejeune and currently deployed to Okinawa got the chance of a lifetime thanks to the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill's Phillips Ambassador Program. In this social media video, see 7 reasons to experience your host nation.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa Marines Homestay in Tokyo - Social Media Video, by SSgt Mariko Frazee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    japan
    okinawa
    tokyo
    japanese
    camp lejeune
    marines
    Culture Exchange
    mariko frazee
    homestay
    alex thomas
    afn pacific
    schaffernoth
    shinjuku
    language school

