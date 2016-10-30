Parachute Riggers of the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron on Yokota Air Base assess their skills during a training mission at Mount Fuji, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 23:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506662
|VIRIN:
|161031-F-TO545-639
|Filename:
|DOD_104022988
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|MOUNT FUJI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Parachute Riggers Assess Skills, by A1C Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT