    Parachute Riggers Assess Skills

    MOUNT FUJI, JAPAN

    10.30.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dhruv Gopinath 

    American Forces Network Tokyo

    Parachute Riggers of the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron on Yokota Air Base assess their skills during a training mission at Mount Fuji, Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2016
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 23:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506662
    VIRIN: 161031-F-TO545-639
    Filename: DOD_104022988
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: MOUNT FUJI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parachute Riggers Assess Skills, by A1C Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    Parachute Riggers
    C-130H
    Mount Fuji
    AFN Tokyo
    374 Logistics Readiness Squadron

