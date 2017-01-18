(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Zama VETRACON 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.18.2017

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan hosted VETRACON 2017 at Camp Zama's
    Community Club Jan. 18. Service Members and spouses had the opportunity to
    hear transition stories from successful business leaders including Military
    veterans.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 20:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 506653
    VIRIN: 170118-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_104022964
    Length: 00:02:01
    Language: English
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama VETRACON 2017, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    USAG Japan
    American Dream U
    VETRACON

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT