Includes interviews with Lt Gen Chris Nowland and Col Jason Cockrum regarding USAF pilot shortage and plans to address it. Additional B-Roll of pilots interacting with aircraft.
|01.11.2017
|01.24.2017 20:22
|B-Roll
|506646
|170111-F-CN170-148
|DOD_104022939
|00:04:57
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, USAF Pilot Shortage b-roll package, by A1C Julian Kemper, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
