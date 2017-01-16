(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.16.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Ameka Mmoh 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Team Osan helped commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day by sharing what his "I Have A Dream" speech means to them.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advancing Towards the Dream, by SrA Ameka Mmoh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

