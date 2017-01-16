Team Osan helped commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day by sharing what his "I Have A Dream" speech means to them.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 20:06
|Location:
|KR
This work, Advancing Towards the Dream, by SrA Ameka Mmoh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
