Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 construct a classroom for Maltibog National High School during a humanitarian assistance construction project in Calinog, Philippines, Jan. 18, 2017. NMCB 5 is the forward deployed, Western Pacific NMCB, ready to support Major Combat Operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. They provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, Calif., NMCB 5 has 14 detached sites deployed throughout the United States and Western Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 18:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506642
|VIRIN:
|170118-N-CW570-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104022911
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|CALINOG, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NMCB 5 Classroom Construction Project in Panay, by PO1 Arthurgwain Marquez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT