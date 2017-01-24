Built on trust: USMC PSA

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Marine Corps is a diverse organization made up of several individuals, who each have something unique to bring to the fight no matter who they are, where they came from, their color, religion or their sexuality. Every level of leadership aboard Marine Corps Air Station Miramar must foster an environment of trust and cohesion. Ensuring diversity and equality of opportunity for all is crucial to the readiness of our Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jake M.T. McClung/Released)