    Built on trust: USMC PSA

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jake McClung 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    The Marine Corps is a diverse organization made up of several individuals, who each have something unique to bring to the fight no matter who they are, where they came from, their color, religion or their sexuality. Every level of leadership aboard Marine Corps Air Station Miramar must foster an environment of trust and cohesion. Ensuring diversity and equality of opportunity for all is crucial to the readiness of our Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jake M.T. McClung/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 18:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 506636
    VIRIN: 170124-M-EH415-968
    Filename: DOD_104022854
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Built on trust: USMC PSA, by LCpl Jake McClung, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Culture
    leadership
    United States
    USMC
    Diversity
    Cohesion
    Trust
    United States Marine Corps
    PSA
    Diverse
    MCAS Miramar
    Color
    3rd MAW
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    Race
    HHS
    Equal Opportunities
    Lance Cpl. Jake M.T. McClung
    Sexuality

