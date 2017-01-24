The Marine Corps is a diverse organization made up of several individuals, who each have something unique to bring to the fight no matter who they are, where they came from, their color, religion or their sexuality. Every level of leadership aboard Marine Corps Air Station Miramar must foster an environment of trust and cohesion. Ensuring diversity and equality of opportunity for all is crucial to the readiness of our Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jake M.T. McClung/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 18:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|506636
|VIRIN:
|170124-M-EH415-968
|Filename:
|DOD_104022854
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Built on trust: USMC PSA, by LCpl Jake McClung, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
