An MQ-1 Predator pilot shares a true account of an airstrike that destroyed a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device that saved the lives of 850 joint U.S. service members, coalition forces and Iraqi lives.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 18:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506631
|VIRIN:
|170124-F-LH542-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104022840
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|NV, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MQ-1 airstrike stops car bomb, by MSgt Lisa Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT