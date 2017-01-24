(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MQ-1 airstrike stops car bomb

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NV, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Lisa Carlson 

    432d Wing/Public Affairs

    An MQ-1 Predator pilot shares a true account of an airstrike that destroyed a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device that saved the lives of 850 joint U.S. service members, coalition forces and Iraqi lives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 18:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506631
    VIRIN: 170124-F-LH542-001
    Filename: DOD_104022840
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: NV, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-1 airstrike stops car bomb, by MSgt Lisa Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    airstrike
    MQ-1
    Predator
    terrorism
    strike
    Creech
    VBIED
    Car bomb
    air strike
    Drone
    432
    RPA
    Creech News
    432 WG
    432 AEW
    Creech Features

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT